In response to the letter by Sandra Woodford ("COVID-19 crisis fabricated by globalist alliance," The Daily News, Aug. 7-8): When people stop making this political and listen to the science, maybe we can all put this pandemic behind us.
Kathi Ashy
League City
(1) comment
Problem is what you hear from Washington DC and the Liberal Press may be called "science" but is really PROPAGANDA.
When someone adds to their comments, "It's science!", ask yourself, " Is it REALLY science or is it gaslighting?"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.