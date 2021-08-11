In response to the letter by Sandra Woodford ("COVID-19 crisis fabricated by globalist alliance," The Daily News, Aug. 7-8): When people stop making this political and listen to the science, maybe we can all put this pandemic behind us.

Kathi Ashy

League City

Carlos Ponce

Problem is what you hear from Washington DC and the Liberal Press may be called "science" but is really PROPAGANDA.

When someone adds to their comments, "It's science!", ask yourself, " Is it REALLY science or is it gaslighting?"

