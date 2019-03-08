Galveston, please come out and support the Sunshine Center. On April 13, we will have our annual Spring Fling fundraiser. You can purchase tickets by calling the center at 409-763-5029.
The Spring Fling will consist of dinner, music, live raffles, a silent auction, sweet booth and a cash bar.
Tickets are $25 per person. The event will take place at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston.
The proceeds enhance our programs and supplement funds that cover costs of serving individuals regardless of their ability to pay.
The Sunshine Center is a private, nonprofit organization, and a member of United Way. Our programs include day habilitation, community support and supportive employment.
Monetary donations also will be accepted. Hope to see you there.
Laura Tacquard
La Marque
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.