Galveston, please come out and support the Sunshine Center. On April 13, we will have our annual Spring Fling fundraiser. You can purchase tickets by calling the center at 409-763-5029.

The Spring Fling will consist of dinner, music, live raffles, a silent auction, sweet booth and a cash bar.

Tickets are $25 per person. The event will take place at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston.

The proceeds enhance our programs and supplement funds that cover costs of serving individuals regardless of their ability to pay.

The Sunshine Center is a private, nonprofit organization, and a member of United Way. Our programs include day habilitation, community support and supportive employment.

Monetary donations also will be accepted. Hope to see you there.

Laura Tacquard

La Marque

