In response to the editorial by Leonard Woolsey ("Is hate pushing our nation to a tipping point?" The Daily News, Oct. 30): This is my personal thanks to you for the great editorial about hate in our country. It said everything that I've been thinking and wanting to say, but didn't get around to it.
I'm a 90-year-old Korean War veteran, and I've been so disturbed about what's going on in our great country. I wish you would reprint your editorial on the front page of Sunday's edition, and again on Election Day.
Again, thanks from a deeply appreciative veteran.
Bill Love
Galveston
