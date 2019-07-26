Whoever let the comment by John R. Cobarruvias on Randy Weber slip through needs to be fired ("Weber can now take the hood off," The Daily News, July 21).
While I'm not a fan of Congressman Weber, what The Daily News did as a paper is no better than publishing calling someone a race or gender slur.
This speaks to how biased your paper is, and the editor should be fired, along with anyone else who was involved. I hope Weber sues the paper.
Pete Nanos
Galveston
