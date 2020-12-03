District 3 needs Frank Maceo as its next councilman. He's highly involved in this district now and has served well as its councilman in the past.
Maceo has proven to be effective in getting our tax dollars working for us faster, never satisfied to watch public works projects drag on without end. Perhaps Maceo’s sense of duty and urgency comes from being a former Marine and officer of the Merchant Marines.
I know that like many of us, Maceo has grown weary of watching the good old boy establishment simply rubber stamp whatever city employees say they can and cannot accomplish.
We need a more active participant in shaping the future. Maceo can help promote existing and new businesses in our downtown area to locals, as well as tourists.
Maceo is also the only candidate that champions greater transparency in city government, including holding council meetings after 5 p.m. so that working residents can attend and express their points of view and needs directly to the council. Refreshing.
Let’s demand more vitality, ideas and transparency to Galveston’s City Council by voting for Maceo as councilman for District 3.
Emilio Nicolas
Galveston
