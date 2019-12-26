Trump Republicans care nothing about America or the Constitution. Without the Constitution, there's no democracy or republic. They only care about the wealthy.
Just after President Barack Obama was elected, Mitch McConnell pledged to see that Obama got nothing done. In other words, the Republican Congress intended to hold the American people hostage until they elected a Republican president.
They supported Donald J. Trump despite the fact that in the late 1990s, he said if he ever ran for president, it would be as a Republican because you could tell them anything and they would believe it.
During his campaign, Trump said he could shoot someone in the middle of New York City and the GOP would still vote for him. As long as he had the “R” in front of his name, he could do anything he wanted and Republicans would back him.
The Senate impeached President Bill Clinton for having an affair. Trump has abused the power of his office, obstructed justice by not letting his staff testify in inquiry hearings; lied to the public about virtually everything, then bullied and insulted anyone who challenged them with the truth. Now they want to cover up his lies with more Republican lies.
Wake up America and vote.
L. David Bond
Bacliff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.