The Texas Republican Party endorsed another term for Clear Creek ISD Trustee Scott Bowen. This endorsement will flood the nonpartisan election with money from a political party.

It could bring another term with partisan bickering, disruption and extreme partisan politics.

Having roots in a political party isn't in itself bad; but wearing your party affiliation on your forehead and bringing divisive, extreme party positions into our board is.

Bowen has been acknowledged by his party for spearheading the election of extreme candidates to boards across Harris County, including Cy-Fair ISD Trustee Scott Henry, who made racist comments at his first school board meeting and has since been fired from his job.

Bowen supported Christine Parizo, who ran on extreme party talking points and was eventually escorted out by police for disrupting a board meeting.

Teachers, parents and kids of the district deserve board members who will work together to do what's right based upon science, good accounting principles and dignity. Bowen has shown that he has none of these qualities.

There are two other well-qualified candidates in the race. Both could return stability, civility and common sense to our school board. Pick one.

John Cobarruvias

Houston (Clear Lake)

Gary Miller

John has it occured to you that you are the trouble maker?

Gary Miller

John you don't agree with Bowin, Bowin dosn't agree with you. He agrees with his voters and his voters agree with him. Where does that leave you?

Gary Miller

John I suspect you want the board to be controlled by Teachers union choices.

Ed Buckner
Ed Buckner

John Cobarruvias, thanks for wise comments. It'll draw the attention of the nutters, but it is needed. --from a long, long ago CCISD resident/student and son of a CCISD board member.

