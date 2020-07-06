I value having The Daily News as my local paper, keeping me informed, educated and enlightened. I think this is the saddest Fourth of July in my lifetime for a multitude of reasons, some of which are expressed better than I'm able to by Samuel Collins III ("Once again, we're challenged to rise and begin again," The Daily News, July 4-5) and Tri A. Dinh ("Today, I'll hang my US flag with pride," The Daily News, July 4-5). I grew up in the '60s and never could've imagined we wouldn’t be further along in race relations some 50-plus years later.
I also admired the articles by The Associated Press' Seth Borenstein ("Not so random acts: Science finds that being kind pays off," The Daily News, July 4-5) about science and the benefits of kindness in making our lives happier and by Russell Contreras ("Religious leaders to invoke Frederick Douglass this weekend," The Daily News, July 4-5), explaining how 150 religious leaders will address systemic racism through the Poor People's Moral Justice Platform this past Fourth of July weekend.
These four pieces on the Fourth of July gave me hope.
Due to these articles, we will be reading two books, one by Eddie Glaude Jr. suggested in the so very eloquent commentary by Collins, and the other, suggested by Borenstein and written by London economist Richard Layard, "Can We Be Happier?"
Thanks to The Daily News for publishing these pieces, making it easier for me to become more aware of what we must do so hopefully we can “begin again.”
Linda Guyette Pourciau
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.