Liberals are again yapping about popular voting for president. They can try to pass and ratify the constitutional amendment required to make it possible.
It can’t get the two-thirds votes needed in the House or Senate without provisions requiring every U.S. county prove, before each election, it had purged all illegal voters from voter registration.
With those provisions, Democrats will vote no. Democrats need non-citizen voters to win local elections. Without those provisions, Republicans will vote no, and 37 states have indicated they will not ratify any amendment for popular voting. Ratification requires 38 states' approval.
Yapping is as close as Democrats ever will get.
Gary Miller
Texas City
