I'm asking all my fellow Galveston County residents to please help me in supporting HB-1359, the Texas Independence Referendum Act, filed by state Rep. Kyle Biedermann. This act will allow Texans a vote on how we're governed in the future.
Contrary to popular belief, this bill doesn't allow Texas to secede from the Union. What it does do is give Texans the right to vote on whether or not a legislative committee should be formed to research if and how Texas could peacefully secede from the United States and once again become an independent nation state.
While it seems that our local state Rep. Mayes Middleton has appeared to do a good job thus far, he's "on the fence" on this matter. What that tells me is that he's not quite sure that we as residents should have a say in how we live and are governed.
This to me is an issue of great concern. No elected official should vote based on their opinion or feelings on an issue in the legislature, especially on issues such as this. Bottom line, this should be on the ballot for the people to decide. Learn more on how you can help at tnm.me.
John Robinson
Bacliff
