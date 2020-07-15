John R. Cobarruvias’ column questioning the state of today’s Republican Party really hits home in today’s America ("What has happened to the Republican Party?" The Daily News, July 8).

I’m confounded by Trump’s steadfast supporters — like so many increasingly gullible lemmings determined to follow their orange-haired pink dude  right off failure’s cliff.

Thank God we have Joe Biden. I hope he’s going to win in November.

We’re going to need his comforting hand in charge to pat us on our butts and assure us that all is well in America after all.

Mike Allison

Bacliff 

Jack Cross

orange-haired pink dude - I'm confused is that racism or is racism just confined to one race. Not arguing just asking. I have heard a lot of comments about the "Orange Man" Is that Ok and "Red Skin" life is getting tough, soo we'll have to replace the masks and wrap ourselves in bubble rap.

Jack Cross

I asked is "orange man" OK and ""Red Skin" bad

