I thought Catherine Athearn from Pirates Beach had a great recommendation for Mayor Jim Yarbrough ("How about beach walks while partiers sleep?," The Daily News, April 2). We also live on the West End, and our beach is closed.
Open the West End beaches to pedestrians and bicycles only from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This would allow people to walk, bike and fish, yet discourage visitors from flocking to the island. This should keep the numbers of people down to practice effective social distancing.
At least give it a try and see how it works.
Ron Ciaccio
Galveston
