State Rep. Lyle Larson, R-San Antonio, recently provided a commentary concerning his effort to essentially eliminate the need to change our clocks twice a year ("It's time we got rid of daylight saving time," The Daily News, Oct. 10).
In the 2019 legislative session, HJR-117 was passed by the House and submitted to the Senate. Unfortunately, the Senate never referred this HJR to committee, and it died. Larson plans to refile the legislation in the upcoming 87th legislative session. This legislation will allow Texans to vote whether to stay on standard time or daylight saving time year-round.
I ask that you please join me and contact your state legislators and request that they support this effort.
Joe Garcia
Galveston
