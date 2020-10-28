I should at this time quote a former journalist, Walter Lippman, who in the past wrote: "The men nearest the president didn't have the brains, and practically none of the wisdom from experience and education to be of value to the president."
Unfortunately, even if they had, this president has a mind of his own. He's only interested in conning the American people into aiding him in dissolving his financial debt. He has been able to convince enough naive uneducated voters that he's their champion.
They think that just because he had been a TV celebrity that he could accentuate his true endeavors to shore up his personal financial base.
The way I see it is that he has enough ignorant followers in the bank to go along with his sanctimony.
We can only hope that by Nov. 3 enough intelligent Americans can see through the false virtue he has set in place.
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
I've never witnessed INSULTS winning an election. It makes for a long four more years! Lololo We need to save some of this pain, and anger for those coming days when we conservatives are wagging our heads and Mack-N-Dat-Yak on this forum even! Lolo.
