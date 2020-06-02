There are so many big and little Obama and Biden officials involved in the Durham investigation. The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act may be the only way their entire criminal infrastructure can be prosecuted. Otherwise, with dozens or hundreds of suspects, it could take decades to bring it all to trial.
Anti-racketeering charges target top officials who directed or covered up criminal operations without actually doing any themselves can be charged. Hello Obama, Clinton, Biden and other high-level members of the Obama administration directing/ordering/covering up violations of law.
If high-level officials go free while underlings are convicted and jailed, it would be a travesty of justice.
Gary Miller
Texas City
