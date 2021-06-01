In response to the letter by Hazel Ahrens ("We should hire people to shoot Galveston coyotes," The Daily News, May 26): We've lived behind Walmart on the seawall where several coyotes live. I've always had my dog on leash and we were never bothered when encountered. I've never known anyone to be attacked or bitten by them in the seven years we've lived here.
They have a lot more to fear from us than them. As humans, we must have compassion for all the other animals who are unlucky to "share" the same planet as us. Your suggestion that we "hire sharpshooters" to kill our fellow creatures is appalling and just mean. Coyotes pose no threat to humans as long as you respect their boundaries.
Keeping your cats inside would be best for them. Galveston is part city, part beach, and home to many species other than ours. Live and let live, or feel free to move.
Animals have a right to live just as much as we do.
Randy Jones
Galveston
