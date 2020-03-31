“He will turn the hearts of the parents to their children, and the hearts of the children to their parents.” — Malachi 4:6
What would God have us learn as a result of this COVID-19 crisis? Is it not at a minimum to affect a “turning” of our hearts more toward family and friends and away from our obsession with non-stop activity and material consumption?
And, don’t we already see this?
More people are outside walking. More children are playing in yards. More families are spending time together. More people are checking in on extended family and friends. In short, is there not a “turning” taking place toward the best things God has for us in this life?
David O'Farrell
Friendswood
