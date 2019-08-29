In response to the editorial by Michael A. Smith ("Public has a right to know who the scofflaws are," The Daily News, Aug. 25): I wonder how many of the ticket scofflaws have friends and/or relatives sitting on Galveston’s City Council.
Buddy Faglie
Galveston
