If there’s one thing you can count on U.S. Rep. Randy Weber for, it’s saying one thing and doing the exact opposite.

Weber loves saying how much he believes in reducing the federal deficit. There’s just one problem: He’s addicted to policies that create huge deficits with no benefits to working people.

When Weber entered office in 2012, the national debt was around $16 trillion. In less than a decade, Weber has allowed the national debt to climb to $28 trillion.

How is Weber responsible for this fiasco?

• Weber voted for tax cuts for corporations and elites that, instead of promoting long-term economic growth, created a massive deficit.

• Under the Republican-led government from 2016 to 2020, national debt increased by $7.8 trillion. Building that much debt without a major military escalation or economic recession takes real creativity.

• This is a pattern — Republicans like Weber are mostly responsible for the growth in government debt since World War II. Why? Cutting spending is a talking point, not an action point.

What should we learn from this? A vote for Weber is a vote for reckless spending, lower taxes for elites and more debt for the working people who actually built this country.

Carol Andrews

League City

(1) comment

Carlos Ponce

'The record reflects that Weber, a devout Christian, is Congress’ fiercest champion of fiscal responsibility. Weber understands that fiscal restraint better insures our nation’s future prosperity." - Norman Pappous

https://www.galvnews.com/opinion/guest_columns/article_1b33229e-694a-5f99-9a1b-b59cf584d67a.html

Sad to read Carol Andrews post. Instead of promoting her choice for Congress she? has to denigrate the incumbent with a disingenuous misleading diatribe.

The House majority (where spending bills originate) has been held by the Democrat Party since January 2019. Apparently Carol was asleep in Civics when they covered who is fiscally responsible. Randy has been in the minority Party since Pelosi's gang took control. Randy voted AGAINST fiscally irresponsible legislation.

Remember he voted against that 3.5 trillion dollar boondoggle. Now, those who voted for that monster should be sent packing.

