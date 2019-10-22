Congratulations to the Houston Astros.
I want to call out the New York Yankees' fans when the Astros were playing in New York in the American League Championship Series. They treated several Astros players with total disrespect.
They threw beer and yelled insulting remarks to Astros pitcher Zack Greinke about his mother and the medical condition he has. They threw bottles and trash and insults to Astros outfielder Josh Reddick after he hit a home run. This was reported by a Houston television station.
One thing is for sure — there's a special place in hell for them. It's very plain to see that the Astros own the Yankees.
Jim Benz
Galveston
