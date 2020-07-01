I saw on the computer where it said Washington D.C.'s mayor kicked our soldiers out of the hotels.
The soldiers are our protectors. She is a socialist, communist.
Do the people of America want our country to turn into a communist country?
I don't.
I used to be a Democrat until the Clintons started acting like they didn't love America. Then Obama almost killed The American Way.
If Biden gets in the office, then Pelosi will be running America. Do Americans want that?
America is for the people.
Vonda Daniels
Texas City
