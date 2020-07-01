I saw on the computer where it said Washington D.C.'s mayor kicked our soldiers out of the hotels.

The soldiers are our protectors. She is a socialist, communist. 

Do the people of America want our country to turn into a communist country?

I don't.

I used to be a Democrat until the Clintons started acting like they didn't love America. Then Obama almost killed The American Way.

If Biden gets in the office, then Pelosi will be running America. Do Americans want that?

America is for the people.

Vonda Daniels 

Texas City 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription