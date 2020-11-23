I really have a problem with Joe Biden. OK, he won. When are the Democrats going to stop talking about reversing everything President Trump accomplished? Please just shut up and help the American citizens.
We have people without jobs, people with COVID-19. Our country is weak and vulnerable. Our economy is horrible. We send millions of dollars to foreign countries, while people cannot get basic necessities. Trying to "find" toilet paper or paper towels isn't what we should be doing.
It's absolutely asinine the prices of those items. People are out of work, there are free food lines, and the Democrats are more worried about the vendetta they have for President Trump.
Nancy Pelosi needs to act like an adult and not the pre-pubescent child she is. Please, can't we have some younger people in those top positions? All of those old farts are getting dementia. They're forgetting the most important people in all of this backbiting game — the American people.
Shame on you all. Do your job. Help the voters who put you there first. We Americans are sick and tired of all the games. Help the American citizens.
Barbara Marshall
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.