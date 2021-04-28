Martin Luther King Jr. said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
I always thought that ideal is what we should all aspire to.
On April 21, President Joe Biden called America a place of “systemic racism.” He should look into his own mirror. Before becoming president, then Sen. Biden co-authored laws that disproportionately punished the possession and distribution of crack cocaine, a drug mainly used by urban African Americans.
In 1977, Sen. Biden commented on public school desegregation, “Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point.”
What about Biden’s claims of voter suppression and Jim Crow? In his home state of Delaware, you must qualify for an absentee ballot, and Delaware has banned "no-excuse" absentee voting. Delaware allows only six ballot drop boxes for the entire state.
How can anyone condemn systemic racism yet support a Biden presidency?
Don Zeek
Dickinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.