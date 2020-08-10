I really understand what Peter Davis said ("It's a privilege to live on Galveston Island," The Daily News, Aug. 7); I only wish fate would take me there to live forever.
I love Galveston. I want so badly to live there.
Virginia Davis
Gladewater
Editor's note: At last report, there still were some spaces open.
