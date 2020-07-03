To The Daily News: Thank you so much for the service you offer to keep us informed, inspired, educated, involved, etc., especially in these crises times.
The content on July 1 were outstanding. From Margaret Gardner's editorial on COVID-19; commentaries from Andy Mann on Confederate statues; Harold Raley's challenging column giving much "food for thought;" Edna Courville's important read on voter suppression; and, of course, the important news articles that you all provide us.
Sometimes people with “narrow,” selfish views write columns, but that's not the paper's fault as you all publish a variety of opinions.
We're blessed and supported by your journalistic excellence. Keep up the good work.
Maris P. Helfrich
Galveston
