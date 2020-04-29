The paving on state Highway FM 3005 is an absolute failure.
In observing the finishing touches to the sides of the highway, the contractor is filling and grading correctly; however, the application of the asphalt on the road is faulty and it's patchy with rough entry and exit from each patch.
After installing drainage culverts, the highway has built-in speed bumps. Can we expect the Texas Department of Transportation will provide repairs to our automobiles when they fail from the torture of the highway?
Ronald Coker
Galveston
