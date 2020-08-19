Close the Galveston beaches.
Ever since Gov. Greg Abbott ordered them open, COVID-19 has increased daily. Our mayor had ordered them closed, but the governor overruled him and opened them up.
Labor Day will increase the problem if our beaches are open.
Please choose life and health over profit and close the beaches, governor.
Patricia Holleman
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.