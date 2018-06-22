Here is a suggestion to assist with the problem of unlawful immigration: The United States provides benefits to many countries in the form of direct assistance payments and trade. Perhaps we could reduce those payments by the number of any country's citizens who end up in "detention" camps.

There are many related issues associated with such a plan, including human rights, but in the corrupt structure of many Latin countries, money talks.

Just a thought.

Michael Moriarty

Galveston

