Politicians have figured out ways to tax just about everything, except ... politics. Taxing politics is a perfect taxing scenario. The contributions don't belong to the politicians, and seem to have an unending flow.
The tax wouldn't be a burden on local constituencies because much of the money comes from out-of-state donors. The higher the tax rate, the better for all of us.
How many millions are spent on political ads? By taxing political advertising at a 100 percent tax rate, half of all political contributions could be used to expand government programs many of our candidates so desire. Finally, the number of political ads we're forced to watch would be halved.
Why stop here? Politicians write books in advance of their campaigns. They write books after they leave office. They have political war chests. They get large sums of money to speak, make appearances, act as lobbyists and sit on boards. They benefit from their position, and don’t deserve that money. Why not tax it, too?
A great idea. You think it might catch on? Let’s get realistic. Have you ever seen a hog butcher itself?
Drew Broussard
Friendswood
