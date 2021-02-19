William Johnson was a wonderful leader, passionate educator and an inspiration to those who knew him.

Even with the degrees he held, Dr. J was ever the student; not just of horticulture but of human nature. He endeavored to understand the human condition and to build meaningful relationships.

Dr. J sought to cultivate inclusivity in the workplace and in the Master Gardener program he worked tirelessly to build, which is why I believe the Galveston County Extension Office and Master Gardener program flourished under his leadership.

Genevieve "Ginger" Benson

Administrative assistant

Galveston County AgriLife Extension

