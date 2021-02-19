William Johnson was a wonderful leader, passionate educator and an inspiration to those who knew him.
Even with the degrees he held, Dr. J was ever the student; not just of horticulture but of human nature. He endeavored to understand the human condition and to build meaningful relationships.
Dr. J sought to cultivate inclusivity in the workplace and in the Master Gardener program he worked tirelessly to build, which is why I believe the Galveston County Extension Office and Master Gardener program flourished under his leadership.
Genevieve "Ginger" Benson
Administrative assistant
Galveston County AgriLife Extension
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.