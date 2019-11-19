In response to Mike Allison's letter ("It’s time for GOP to wake up and smell the coffee," The Daily News, Nov. 19): Allison’s reference to lockstepping Republicans made me shudder with visions of Nazis Germany and his referring to Trump’s physical appearance (“this orange-haired pink guy”) was beyond offensive and the definition of racism.

My family has very fair skin and hair and ridiculing a person over their pigment levels smacks of racism.

Any surprise I experienced over reading this diatribe was buffered by columns from David Michael Smith and the constant AP "editorials” coming from this “objective” publication.

Becky Fuller Capestani

Texas City

