Galveston ISD's board has reported a $314.8 million bond election for May ("Galveston ISD calls for $315 million school bond issue," The Daily News, Feb. 23). The bond is to fund a new Ball High School, major rebuild for Courville Stadium, etc.

I wonder what was discussed behind closed doors as to what the actual amount the board plans for; we'll never know. The $315 million amount will never pass and the board will negotiate down hoping the voters will think they're getting a good deal.

Don't bet on it. There's a lot of pent-up emotions toward school boards and here in Galveston.

I recall several years ago a lady was brought in from Houston with a lot of hoopla to revamp a program at Central Middle School. Staff were reassigned, money was allocated, etc., but apparently the program failed to meet its mission of raising educational achievement levels. So, what happened?

Now Austin Middle School's advanced program has been disbanded because it led to de facto segregation. Whose fault is that? Good luck on GISD's bond election.

Foster Spurlock

Galveston

(2) comments

Paula Flinn

If the bond had passed in the 1990’s, we would have a new Ball High School and it wouldn’t have cost so much. But, older people who didn’t have children in public school didn’t want it, so Ball High had a “band-aid” renovation, which lasted this long. They now need a new school. There are too many problems (to put band-aids on) with the building(s). Please vote for it!

Charlotte O'rourke

By the title, I was expecting a real wish for a much needed investment in our children.

