Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy with scattered late night thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with scattered late night thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.