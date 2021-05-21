In response to the editorial by Laura Elder ("We should have a little more faith in COVID vaccines," The Daily News, May 18): She writes, “The question isn’t about trusting your fellow shopper in the grocery store — it’s about trusting the efficacy of the vaccines and the reasons behind the decision of the cautious CDC.”
In a March 8, 2020, 60 Minutes interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “There's no reason to be walking around with a mask.” Twenty-six days later, Fauci was asked by PBS Newshour about the nation’s new mask mandate and replied, “If everybody does that, we’re each protecting each other.”
On Jan. 21, Fauci appeared on NBC’s Today show and said, “So if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective.” Then in April, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowed its "science-based" school recommendations to be influenced by the hyper-political American Federation of Teachers.
People or institutions that want to be taken seriously must earn and safeguard any trust the public has granted them. The record shows U.S. health care leaders have given us plenty of reason to mistrust; they've been, at best, capricious and at worst, manipulative.
Jane Moran
Gilchrist
(0) comments
