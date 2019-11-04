I used to not care about the Lone Star Bike Rally. Live and let live.
Not this year.
I expected the noise, but not at midnight screeching down 51st Street. I can't help thinking that they were doing it on purpose. I've lived 30 years on this island, retired from the University of Texas Medical Branch, but maybe it's time to rethink.
The city planners will never change; Galveston will always look at the tourist profits, and not at the loyal residents that live here. It's always been that way. Just look at the bazillion of cars crossing the causeway to come to work here. And then look again; they go home to the mainland.
Bill Silkowski
Galveston
