Patients needing inpatient psychiatric care haven't been able to find a bed in Galveston County for the past 14 years. Would we accept not having inpatient cardiac care for 14 years?
The treatment goals of inpatient psychiatric care are detoxification and breaking denial. This work cannot be done as outpatients. Mentally ill patients are being incarcerated or taken to neighboring Harris County.
Stigma and discrimination have led to the failure of Galveston County taking care of our mentally ill. Only about 4 percent of the violence in the United States can be attributed to mental illness, but 40 percent of the news stories about mental illness connect it to violent behavior.
Why doesn’t Galveston County have full resources to care for someone at risk of hurting themselves or others? We teach CPR, but mental illness, while more prevalent, goes begging. Why don’t we teach the signs of mental crisis? And how to respond?
Where's our funding for mental crisis care? Is there no political will to care for those in mental crisis in our county? What do you think Mark Henry? Darrell Apffel? Joe Giusti? Stephen Holmes? Ken Clark?
Kenneth Macpherson
Galveston
Editor's note: The names listed in the final lines are, left to right, the county judge and commissioners.
