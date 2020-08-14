In the depths of the Great Depression, economist John Maynard Keynes was asked if he had ever heard of such a thing, he replied "Yes, it was the Dark Ages and it lasted 400 years."
We know very little about that period except that it was closely preceded by the destruction of civilized and informed societies by know-nothing hordes.
We are now enduring a deadly, pervasive virus in our country that is killing our citizens at a rate of 1,000 (one every 80 seconds) per day while our European and Asian partners are experiencing less than 10 per day.
What is the difference? They followed the science and historic viral protocols while our know-nothing president follows his "gut" in pursuit of restoring business activity. He has shown himself incapable of managing the crisis and unwilling to allow those in the government who can to do so.
Schools and businesses cannot operate successfully until the virus is controlled.
If we don't get better leadership very soon, we will become the scourge of the free world. Even now, The European Union, Canada and many other nations will not allow Americans to enter their borders. It didn't have to be this way.
Jerome Bourgeois
League City
