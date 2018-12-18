All I want for Christmas is the end of the following — Out of the mouths of lawyers through the media pundits and political hacks, society is constantly bombarded with legal pomposity of every position possible in regard to: Whether Trump was a conspirator with Russia to beat Hillary; whether the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act referral was concocted by the Hillary campaign; whether Feinstein’s office leaked on Kavanaugh; and whether Elizabeth Warren’s DNA qualifies as native American.
Each of these issues can cause legal jeopardy. But it seems that the lawyers cannot gather a conclusion. We have the zig lawyers contradicting the zag lawyers. Seemed the evidence is too suspicious, since the FBI is full of zigs and zags also.
Enter Congress and the Department of Justice to the rescue. These congressional puritans seek out the unimpeachable “special counsel” Mueller. This unimpeachable lawyer has been wandering and wondering for two years. Using the method which would have embarrassed religious inquisitors, the special counselor and his 27 elves are loading a sleigh full of indictments that will be dumped under the tree of Congress. Our August leaders will unwrap and redact until the contents can be disseminated into the public with sufficient confusion.
David Hardee
Bayou Vista
