I'm casting my vote for Craig Brown for Galveston’s mayor. As mayor pro tem, he demonstrated his ability to lead this city and build the trust and confidence between the residents and city government.
I’m personally impressed on how he kept us informed during the hurricane season and the manner he evacuated the residents off the island.
Craig Brown has proven himself and has the experience needed to run this city.
Please join me to elect Craig Brown as our mayor.
Sabrina Harrell
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.