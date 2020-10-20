I would like to share why I’m voting for Roger "Bo" Quiroga for mayor of Galveston.
It’s simple: He wants to run Galveston for the benefit of all its residents.
Roger is a BOI (born on the island), a graduate of Ball High School, an athlete who distinguished himself in professional baseball and a businessman who always puts others first. He also stays informed of what's going on in Galveston.
While in his first term, of his three terms as our mayor, he was instrumental in bringing us the new shopping strip where the old Galvez Mall used to be and also the cruise ship business, among other things too numerous to mention. Roger is very caring and transparent and will be that kind of mayor again. People should remember that from when he was chairman of the board at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
His love for the island and integrity, plus his six years of experience, is proof of his record. So, join me in voting for Roger "Bo" Quiroga for mayor again.
Amelia Collins
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.