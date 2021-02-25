I enjoyed the article about Marie Robb ("Councilwoman claims West End neglected during storm," The Daily News, Feb. 23). I've owned property for 11 years and have lived here since May. I've been surprised at how little support we get from the city with all of the taxes we pay.
It's refreshing to have a city council member so active in our issues. The mayor doesn’t seem to know we exist. We received little information from the city after Sunday. The COVID vaccination program doesn’t exist here. Why is there so little concern?
Harold Babin
Galveston
Editor's note: Neither Galveston nor any other city in the county is operating a COVID-19 vaccine program.
