Many recent political reports and readers’ comments are dismaying in their intense hostility. I’m old enough to remember when folks with differing politics could still be friends.
Flash back to November 1960. John F. Kennedy had just defeated Richard Nixon in a very close election. Was there weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth? Accusations of disloyalty? Vows to get even? No.
A local publication ran a photo of two guys at the Union Carbide plant. One was driving a wheelbarrow around the plant’s parking lot. The “driver” was a Carbide employee who had favored Nixon and was paying off an election bet. The guy sitting in the wheelbarrow with his arms raised in celebration was another Carbide employee who backed Kennedy. The “bet” was that the “loser” would have to drive the “winner” in that wheelbarrow around the parking lot, for all to see.
Both guys in the picture were smiling, even if the passenger grinned a bit more broadly. Maybe both realized that they each were winners in a way, because the genius of our system was the settling of differences and direction of policy without putting friends at each others’ throats.
Something to think about as we approach the November elections.
Mark W. Stevens
Galveston
