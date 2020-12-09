A big thank you from G. Lee Gallery to our sponsors and Brushes By the Beach Plein Air event participants. Every year, the event supports Artist Boat’s education and conservation programs.
Making the event happen, meant going online. Artists from as far away as Maryland and as close to home as the island had a chance to participate. Because of the pandemic, many art events were canceled and income lost. In contrast, Brushes By the Beach doubled the number of award winners.
Winners were: Randall Cogburn’s “The Road Less Traveled” received George Douglas Lee Memorial Best in Show; Lana Loveland’s “Country Morning” Bloch Buster, No. 1; Kathy Hammond’s “No Trespassing” received Bloch Buster No. 2; Shawn Dell Joyce “Clearwater Causeway Nocturne” received Railey Reward, No. 1; Margaret Footit’s “Tropical Breeze” received Railey Reward, No. 2; Steven Harris “Helote’s Windmill Tail” honorable mention, No. 1; and, Vicky Gooch “Moonlit Marsh” honorable mention, No. 2.
Maureen Seeba, a National Endowment of the Arts prize winner and a Golden Paints Working Artist, served as juror.
Thanks to Betsy Bloch, sister/brother team Barbara and Bruce Railey, Veritas Research, Plein Air Magazine, Galveston Tropical Condos and the many individuals who contributed generously. We can’t do it without you.
Brenda Lee
Galveston
