Do you have an outstanding employee or co-worker who you would like to recognize? The Rotary Club of Galveston is accepting nominations for its second annual "Employee of the Year" award through April 30.
To be eligible for consideration, nominees must work in Galveston but aren't required to reside in Galveston. Nominees and nominator don't need to be affiliated with Rotary. During these extremely challenging times, we feel that this award to recognize a valued employee or co-worker will be more meaningful and important than ever. We encourage our Galveston business people to nominate a valued employee and/or a co-worker and recognize them for their excellent work and value to their company, business or organization.
The judges’ criteria is who best exemplifies the Rotary 4-Way Test.
Of the things we think, say or do:
1. Is it the truth?
2. Is it fair to all concerned?
3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
To download and print an application, please visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/3808.
The award recipient and nominator will be recognized at our June 3 club meeting. For more information, email Kathy Thomas, project chair, at kathy@com-strats.com.
Jim Byrom
President, Rotary Club of Galveston
