I'm extremely disappointed in the news coverage of current election issues. I look forward to seeing the amendments and propositions set out along with a brief analysis of each, which was the practice in the past. This helps me think through the issues.
In The Daily News' Monday edition, the information on page A3 was printed so small I had to use a magnifying glass to read it. Those who are voting, please especially notice Constitutional Amendment No. 4 which addresses a state income tax. If you favor the amendment to ban such legislation you must vote "yes."
This looks completely backward, so watch what you are voting for.
Sharon Tipton
Santa Fe
Editor's note: The sample ballot is being reprinted on page C6 of today's edition in larger type.
