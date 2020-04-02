The coronavirus is extremely tough on everyone physically, financially and emotionally, but I'm beginning to observe some interesting social behavior in my own neighborhood on historic Galveston Island.
Hundreds of people, including families, couples and singles, are outside doing activities every afternoon, like walking their dogs, playing kick ball in the street, riding bicycles, driving golf carts, skateboarding, gardening, trimming trees, cruising on scooters and working on their lawns.
And, yes, they are keeping their 6-foot safe social distance, too.
The numbers of folks in the neighborhood streets remind me of Halloween when I was a child.
Our fast-paced world seems to be slowing down and returning to its family roots. That’s a good thing, indeed.
I think God has been telling us something for quite some time and maybe, just maybe, we're beginning to listen.
Robert Mihovil
Galveston
(1) comment
Mr. Mihovil, ..you are right on! Thank you for bringing God up! People should always remember that for those who are led by the Spirit Of God, our hope is tied to his promise anchored by his oath on himself ( for he could not swear by none greater than himself ....and he cannot lie ). Hebrews 6: 13 ...and ...Hebrews 6:17-20. Wherefore, we should stop "WISHING" ..while believing we are operating in "HOPE!" HOPE is what people of God do, because they know hope is the anchor of their soul, and that blessing is tied to a promise anchored in the very throne room of God ALMIGHTY secured by His oath! Wishing is what kids do or the world, who knows no better! Hope is based on biblical principles, the Word of God, and the Benefits of the NEW Covenant!
Amen!
