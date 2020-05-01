I wish everyone in Galveston and elsewhere would read Margaret Battistelli Gardner’s recent editorial ("Good ideas to take from the interim normal to the new," The Daily News, April 28).
It is a keeper.
Gardner’s comments provide an incredibly positive example or a “silver lining” in this COVID-19 virus pandemic.
I dislike the way government handled the whole affair; however, even though I am “old school,” I now believe we can come back stronger, more energetic, with more vitality and even more freedom in this new (relative) digital age.
I have always believed that problems are simply opportunities for success — and I am sure I’m not alone in this belief.
Robert Patrick Daigle
Galveston
