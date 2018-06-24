All public money is our money. I couldn't believe my eyes as I read of Mayor Jim Yarbrough's "little pre-emptive strike" ("Islanders might soon vote on seawall parking, pensions," The Daily News, June 21).
It seems that the good old boys and girls who run Galveston are looking for a way to give some of our money to the Port of Galveston, apparently providing a fresh source of funds for bad management to fritter away.
This is a huge business with massive land holdings that operates almost tax free. Everybody knows that the port should be providing more revenue to the city — not the other way around.
Talk about solving another problem by gutting the public trust. It is increasingly obvious that government has lost touch with reality when it handles our money.
Eric Cravey
Galveston
