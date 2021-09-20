I've lost track of how many islanders have stopped me at the post office and Kroger and wanted to hear more about plans for a National Naval Museum of the World Wars at Seawolf Park.

First, the building itself: I see an irregularly shaped, three-story, all-glass building, the easternmost portion of which actually extends into the ship channel.

Given the indisputable prominence of its location and skillful and innovative design, I believe the iconic visual image of the naval museum will share the spotlight with the Moody Gardens pyramids as most symbolic of the uniqueness and appeal of our island.

The first floor is an open-air pavilion. The second and third floors house more than 20,000 square feet of state-of-the-art interactive exhibit space.

And if visitors can pull themselves away from the floor-to-ceiling glass windows with their panoramic views, there's much to see and do.

As advertised, the museum is overflowing with stimulating and easy-to-grasp lessons not only in history, self-sacrifice, patriotism and the eternal necessity of fighting to preserve freedom, but also in engineering, physics and even chemistry.

More on specific exhibits and entertainment will follow in another letter to the editor soon.

Paulie Gaido

Galveston

Jack Cross

Interesting, Pelican Island and the East End Flats will at some time be extremely important to Galveston. It would be good for Galveston to set goals now like follow former Texas City' mayor Chuck Doyle who in 1990 set Goals 2000 in motion that turned into Texas City being nominated as an All American City, Good job Paulie, you are racking up support.

