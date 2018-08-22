The Galveston chamber has raised legitimate concerns about the city’s proposed mandate that businesses use one trash hauler. This proposal would affect hundreds of law-abiding businesses, rather than targeting the few that don’t abide by the law.
Creating a monopoly for one of the most important services to the business community is not only harmful to free enterprise but is potentially dangerous for health reasons, should that single provider be unable to perform. There are many other logistical, contractual and cost concerns that have also been brought to light.
I am thankful for the chamber’s respectful and logical approach to standing up and protecting the rights of the business community. The business community and the citizenship are one in the same — the overwhelming majority of business owners and their employees are residents who love this island and want to create a sustainable environment where we can all live, work and play.
I am hopeful the city council will reject this proposal and allow the business community the opportunity to sit at the table on this issue moving forward and work with the chamber on issues that affect businesses in the future.
Theresa Elliott
Galveston
