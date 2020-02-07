History will credit President Trump with being the founder of the “Union of North America Nations.”
People call the United States “America,” but Mexico and Canada are also American countries.
Trump's USMCA treaty will make North America the No. 1 economic area in the world. China may exceed the United States someday but never surpass the Union of American Nations created by this treaty.
Canada was recently, last decade, the No. 1 trading partner of the United States, and Mexico was a close third-place trading partner. All three nations will benefit from the USMCA Treaty and improve their economic positions as world powers.
Gary Miller
Texas City
